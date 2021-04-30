SAUSALITO (CBS SF/BCN) — A 33-year-old San Francisco man was arrested Thursday evening in connection with a carjacking and arson case in Sausalito last weekend, police said.
Police arrested Marvin Fuller on suspicion of carjacking, robbery, assault, attempted arson, and violation of his parole for the attack reported around 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Rodeo Avenue.READ MORE: Big City Mayors Call On State To Allocate $20 Billion Over 5 Years To Curb Homelessness
A woman said she was getting into her Mercedes-Benz when a man pulled her out of the driver’s side and, after a struggle, drove off in her car, according to police.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Is A Fourth Relief Payment On The Way?
Prior to the carjacking, police said the suspect allegedly set fire to his own vehicle, which fire crews extinguished. Investigators were able to return the woman’s car undamaged after locating it in San Francisco via an internal tracking system.
Sausalito police were eventually able to identify and arrest Fuller, who was booked into Marin County Jail with bail set at $150,000.MORE NEWS: Victim Killed In Triple Shooting On San Francisco Market St. Identified
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.