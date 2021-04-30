RICHMOND (CBS SF) – After reopening classrooms to in-person learning last week, the West Contra Costa Unified School District Board of Trustees voted to resume 100% in-person learning starting this fall.
In a 3-2 decision, the board approved a statement affirming in-person learning “pursuant to local, state and federal guidelines and with additional resources provided by WCCUSD to schools in need of them.”
Board president Mister Phillips, along with trustees Otheree Christian and Leslie Reckler voted in favor of reopening statement, while trustees Demetrio Gonzalez-Hoy and Jamela Smith-Folds voted no.
All 54 of the district’s schools reopened for in-person learning on a voluntary basis on April 19, targeting the highest-needs students in particular. The district’s voluntary in-person learning plan is set to end on June 9.
The upcoming school year is scheduled to begin on August 16.
West Contra Costa Unified serves more than 27,000 students in El Cerrito, Hercules, Pinole, Richmond and San Pablo, along with parts of unincorporated Contra Costa County.