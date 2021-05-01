SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Investigators have released still images and video of a suspect they say violently assaulted a victim during a pickup truck jacking in downtown San Francisco, hoping that someone will come forward and help identify the man.
San Francisco police said the incident took place on April 7 at approximately 1:10 a.m. at Geary and Stockton Streets.
The owner of the vehicle attempted to stop the suspect, but sustained life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized.
Video surveillance obtained depicts the suspect (in red hoodie) walking with another subject (in black and tan jacket) just before the incident. The pickup truck has been located but the suspect remains outstanding.
The SFPD General Crimes/Burglary Unit is leading the investigation and is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect or the person of interest/possible witness.
Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the SFPD Burglary Unit at 1-415-553-7324, the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.