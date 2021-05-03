HAYWARD (CBS SF) – Bay Area Rapid Transit officials announced that the tracks between the South Hayward and Union City will be shut down for several weekends in late spring, as well as September and October, due to construction work.

Upcoming shutdowns would take place on the weekends of May 15-16, Memorial Day weekend (May 29-31) and June 19-20. Additional shutdowns are scheduled for Labor Day weekend (September 4-6), September 18-19, October 2-3 and October 16-17.

During those weekends, AC Transit will offer free bus service between South Hayward and Union City. Riders should plan to add 20-25 minutes to their trips.

Construction will also prompt the agency to reduce service to a single track in the area on some Saturdays and Sundays, which may cause 15-20 minute delays.

The upcoming shutdowns are associated with a project to replace critical track components and preliminary work to build a new storage facility at the maintenance facility in Hayward. BART officials said the storage facility would accommodate hundreds of new “Fleet of the Future” cars.

Construction work is already underway, with much of it being performed during overnight hours when trains are not in service. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency has taken advantage of reduced service hours to advance infrastructure projects throughout the system.

Funding for the project was provided by Measure RR, a $3.5 billion bond measure approved by voters in 2016.

Officials said construction may prompt additional track shutdowns between South Hayward and Union City in 2022, but specific dates have not been determined.