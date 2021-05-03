SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – California health officials have officially loosened rules regarding wearing masks outdoors Monday, in line with new guidance by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new guidance on masks replaces recommendations issued last November as cases surged throughout California and across the country. As of Monday, the state’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate was at 1.1%, the lowest in the country. Changes in mask rules also come as the state reached more than 30 million vaccines administered and as the number of fully vaccinated Californians reached 12.86 million.

“Face coverings are not required outdoors except when attending crowded outdoor events when physical distancing is not possible,” the California Department of Public Health said in a statement Monday. “For small outdoor gatherings, fully vaccinated persons are not required to wear face coverings while unvaccinated persons do.”

Situations where masking outdoors would continue to be required include attending crowded outdoor events, such as live performances, parades, fairs, festivals or sporting events. Outside of a few exceptions, masking indoors and on public transit continues to be required regardless of one’s vaccination status.

State guidance allows for the fully vaccinated to visit other fully vaccinated people or unvaccinated people from one other household “who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease” without masks or physical distancing.

Last week, the CDC said the fully vaccinated do not need to be masked at small outdoor gatherings or dining outside with friends at multiple households.