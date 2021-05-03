PALO ALTO (CBS SF/AP/CNN) — Former President Donald Trump will find out this week whether he gets to return to Facebook.
The social network's quasi-independent Oversight Board says it will announce its decision Wednesday on a case concerning the former president.
Trump's account was suspended for inciting violence that led to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riots. After years of treating Trump's inflammatory rhetoric with a light touch, Facebook and Instagram silenced his accounts on Jan. 7, saying at the time he'd be suspended "at least" through the end of his presidency.
“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote at the time.
Later that month, Facebook asked the Oversight Board for a ruling on whether to let Trump's suspension stand, saying the significance of the matter warranted its independent review.
Facebook set up the oversight panel to rule on thorny issues about content on its platforms, in response to widespread criticism about its inability to respond swiftly and effectively to misinformation, hate speech and nefarious influence campaigns.