BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — An Amtrak train smashed into a semi truck splitting it in two Tuesday morning on the tracks just east of Brentwood.
The crash occurred at 9:13 a.m. between Knightsen and Discovery Bay, just east of the Orwood Bridge. The Amtrak San Joaquin train 711 was traveling from Bakersfield to Stockton with 41 passengers on board, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD).
Here are photos from today’s accident involving an Amtrak San Joaquin and a Semi Truck. The accident occurred just east of the Orwood Bridge east of Brentwood. Luckily no injuries were reported. BNSF has taken over the scene for clean up of the small fuel leak. pic.twitter.com/soSYliaDQM
— ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) May 4, 2021
It is not clear how the semi ended up on the tracks. None of the passengers or crew members were injured.
Cleanup was underway due to a small fuel leak.