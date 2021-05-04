BENICIA (BCN) – The city of Benicia is encouraging younger people to get the COVID-19 vaccine by offering a gift certificate for pizza if they receive the first dose Wednesday and the second in three weeks.
Wednesday's clinic has the Pfizer vaccine and is available for appointments, although walk-ins are also welcome, subject to availability. It will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Benicia Senior Center at 187 E. L St.
As an incentive for younger people to participate, anyone ages 16-24 who gets their first dose Wednesday will receive a $25 gift certificate to a Benicia pizza restaurant of their choice after receiving the second dose May 26.
“In February, the city of Benicia focused our first vaccine clinic on the Greatest Generation taking care to immunize our Senior Citizens. Now, in May, we turn our attention on the Next Generation aiming to get our current and future high school through collegiate Seniors vaccinated” Deputy City Manager Mario Giuliani said in a news release.
People can schedule an appointment online at http://www.tinyurl.com/maybeniciavaccine and can call (707) 746-4710 with any questions.
