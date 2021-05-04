NAPA (CBS SF) – A jury has convicted a man for repeatedly stalking an elderly woman at her home in rural Napa County home, prosecutors said Tuesday.

According to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office, 30-year-old Christopher Scott Cline was found guilty last Friday of felony stalking and misdemeanor trespassing charges, following a five-day trial.

Prosecutors said Cline was repeatedly spotted at the rural property of a 72-year-old woman who lived alone and was warned by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office twice to stay away.

According to jail records, Scott was booked into Napa County Jail in February following an incident where he was found at the woman’s home in the middle of the night, repeatedly ringing her doorbell. Prosecutors said the woman’s home was set back from the road, behind a road and two secured gates.

Cline was later found in Calistoga and arrested.

“Mr. Cline was and is a demonstrated threat to particularly vulnerable women in our community and our seniors,” Deputy District Attorney Taryn Hunter said in a statement. “It can be incredibly frightening to have a stranger stalk you at your home, especially when you’re alone in an isolated part of the county.”

Prosecutors said three other women who were targeted by Cline testified at the trial, including a nighttime security guard stationed at a PG&E jobsite following last year’s wildfires and two residents of a senior community. One of the elderly victims said she was sexually battered by Cline.

At the time of his arrest, Cline was on probation for receiving stolen property and failing to register as a sex offender. Prosecutors said Cline was convicted in 2016 of annoying or molesting a child in Los Angeles County.

Cline is currently being held at the Napa County jail. Sentencing is scheduled for June 1.