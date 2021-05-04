OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — The family of missing 20-year-old Jonathan Bandabaila announced on Monday, the two-year anniversary of his disappearance, that they increased their reward for information to $10,000.
The department's missing persons unit and the Bandabaila family are requesting assistance from the community to find Bandabaila, who was last seen by his family when he left home on May 3, 2019, to drive to a soccer tournament.
On May 4, 2019, his car was found parked and unoccupied on the westbound lanes of the San Mateo Bridge. His vehicle was captured on video surveillance footage from that same day as the vehicle was driven westbound past the San Mateo Bridge toll booth.
Bandabaila is described as Black, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 175 pounds, and was last seen wearing grey soccer warm up gear.
Oakland police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.
