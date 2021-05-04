DENVER (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Giants wasted no time getting their bats working again after the weather forced a postponement to their game yesterday.
The Giants erupted for 10 runs on eight hits in the first inning at Coors Field in Denver Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader, highlighted by a grand slam by Brandon Belt, who had already hit a run-scoring single earlier in the inning.
Belt hit the four-bagger off the Rockies' Jhoulys Chacin, who had just come in to replace struggling starter German Marquez. Buster Posey added another home run right after Belt's grand slam.
San Francisco sent 13 batters to the plate in the inning, their first 10-run inning since 2008.
The Giants and Rockies are playing a doubleheader because their game on Monday was postponed due to inclement weather.
Aaron Sanchez was pitching for San Francisco, who began the day with the best record in Major League Baseball at 17-11.