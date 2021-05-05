SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Surveillance video captured an assailant punching an Asian man pushing a stroller in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood.
The video shows the Asian father getting punched so hard he falls to the ground outside Gus’s Community Market on 4th and Channel. The assailant hits him in the head and the back more than a dozen times.READ MORE: COVID: With 70% Vaccinated South Bay Health Officials Reaching Out To Vaccine-Hesitant Residents
The 36-year-old victim had been walking with his 1-year-old in a stroller, when he was attacked out of nowhere from behind on Friday just after 2 p.m.
San Francisco police say officers were patrolling the area and immediately arrested the suspect. He was identified as 26-year-old Sidney Hammond.READ MORE: Facing Closure Mills College Faculty Approve Motion Of ‘No Confidence’ In School’s Administration
Police say the attack appeared to be random and no words were exchanged.
The child was unharmed, and the victim told KPIX 5 he’s on the mend, and shaken up.MORE NEWS: Asian American Attacks: Suspect Arrested After 2 Women Stabbed In San Francisco; Grandson Speaks Out
Hammond is facing charges of assault, false imprisonment and child endangerment.