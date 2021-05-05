SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Wednesday identified the man arrested for stabbing two older Asian women in the city’s Mid-Market area Tuesday afternoon.

The two victims — 85-year-old Chui Fong Eng and a second unidentified 63-year-old woman — were attacked shortly before by a suspect armed with a knife while waiting for a bus on Market Street near 4th and Stockton streets in downtown San Francisco.

Both women were taken to San Francisco General for treatment with Chui Fong Eng suffering life-threatening injuries.

Police said during the course of their investigation into the stabbing, officers obtained an image of the suspect. Officers from the Tenderloin Station recognized the suspect from prior contact. The suspect was identified as 54-year-old San Francisco resident Patrick Thompson.

At around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, officers located Thompson on the 600 block of Eddy Street where he was taken into custody without incident. Thompson was later booked at the San Francisco County Jail on two charges of attempted murder and elder abuse.

While both women underwent surgery Tuesday evening, on Wednesday police confirmed that the 63-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Chui Fong Eng was initially treated for life-threatening injuries, but police said her medical status has since been upgraded to non-life-threatening.

Both victims remain in the hospital.

Chui Fong Eng’s grandson Drew Eng spoke to KPIX’s Betty Yu Tuesday night in an exclusive interview. He said that his grandmother had finished grocery shopping in Chinatown and was waiting for the bus on Market Street near 4th Street when she was attacked.

“She was on the N Judah, or going on to the N Judah, waiting for it and I guess she was attacked from behind and stabbed through the arm and into the chest,” said Eng. “And they had to keep her that way and strap her tight ’til they got to the hospital in the ambulance.”

He said that the second woman who was attacked was not known to his grandmother.

“She didn’t know the other victim, and they were both at the bus stop and both stabbed there,” said Eng. “I think the other lady was stabbed first.”

He added that his grandmother has lived in San Francisco for 50 years, and nothing like this has ever happened to her.

“You just don’t think it’s going to happen so close to home until it does. So you just got to be super aware of your loved ones,” he said.

Eng’s family has set up an online fundraiser for her medical bills.

Police said the investigation into the stabbing is being led by the Tenderloin Station Investigations Team with assistance from the SFPD Night Investigations Unit. Police are working to determine if the attack was motivated by racial bias and qualifies for an additional hate crime charge.

A hate crime is defined as a criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender or gender identity.

Police said that while an arrest has been made, the incident remains under active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.