OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Alameda County officials and the state Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) announced Wednesday that the Oakland Coliseum mega vaccination site will be closing later this month.

A press release issued jointly by the county and the state said the site would be shutting down on May 23. So far, the site has successfully administered nearly 250,000 doses to Alameda County residents.

According to the release, the Coliseum site has experienced a rapid reduction in first dose appointments over the last two weeks of April. Public requests for first dose appointments at the site have dropped from 4,000 per day to 400 per day.

CalOES will conclude its deployment on May 9, with the County taking control of the site the following day with plans to keep it open for two more weeks to complete second doses. Officials noted that the Pedestrian Village will only be open through May 9 for individuals already scheduled for second dose appointments.

Alameda County officials will be shifting to more focused and localized vaccine options that address the changing landscape and reflect positive feedback about community-based strategies to distribute vaccine doses.

“This marks an important milestone for our community. More than 70 percent of our residents have received at least one vaccination, allowing us to move away from mass vaccination. We are grateful to CalOES, the Governor, Federal partners and all of the medical professionals who helped us deliver hundreds of thousands of doses to Alameda County residents,” said Alameda County Health Care Services Agency Director Colleen Chawla.

County officials will work with Carbon Health, Native American Health Center, Lifelong Medical, Bay Area Community Health and La Familia to ensure completion of second doses at the Coliseum and its associated mobile units through May 23.