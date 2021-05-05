Low-Carb, High Flavor Summer Recipes For The Whole Family From 'Keto BBQ'Take these Grilled Chicken Shawarma Kebabs paired with Jalapeno-Cheddar “Corn Bread” — together they come in at only 2g net carbs per serving and are sure to satisfy all your barbecue cravings.

PREVIEW: 'Kids Say The Darndest Things' Premieres Tonight On CBSTiffany Haddish finds kids “wigging” out when they realize one of her wigs on a shelf can communicate only with them on the premiere of "Kids Say The Darndest Things."

Tiffany Haddish On CBS' 'Kids Say The Darndest Things': 'The Children Are Hilarious, Insightful & A Little Too Grown'Tiffany Haddish explains why the children on "Kids Say The Darndest Things" are hilarious, insightful and a little too grown.

Billy Gardell On CBS' 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 'I Can't Believe I Ended Up On A Second Successful Sitcom'"This show says something sweet in a very hard time right now."

'Bar Rescue' Host Jon Taffer: 'Summer Going To Be Boomtown' For Bars & Restaurants, Despite 38% DeclineJon Taffer previews season 8 of "Bar Rescue" and explains why he believes the restaurants that survive the pandemic have a great chance to thrive again.

'Bull' Celebrates Episode 100 With An All-New Trial Tonight On CBS'Bull' will air its 100th episode tonight at 10:00PM ET/PT, on CBS and streaming with Paramount+.