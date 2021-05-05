SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – One man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting near a park in San Jose Wednesday evening.
The shooting was reported on the 900 block of East Santa Clara Street near Roosevelt Park around 8:10 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the hospital and later died, police said. A second man suffered non-life threatening injuries.
No further details about the shooting were immediately available.
Police did not have any information about motive or the shooter.
Wednesday night’s shooting was the city’s 15th homicide of the year so far.