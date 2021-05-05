COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Fatal shooting, Homicide, San Jose, San Jose News, Shooting

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – One man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting near a park in San Jose Wednesday evening.

The shooting was reported on the 900 block of East Santa Clara Street near Roosevelt Park around 8:10 p.m.

READ MORE: Vaccine VIP: 106-Year-Old Cheered As He Gets 2nd Dose Of COVID Vaccine In San Jose

When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the hospital and later died, police said. A second man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: COVID: San Joaquin County Mired In Red Tier; Hospitalizations Up As Vaccinations Slow
Police on the scene of a fatal shooting on the 900 block of East Santa Clara Street in San Jose on May 5, 2021. (CBS)

Police on the scene of a fatal shooting on the 900 block of East Santa Clara Street in San Jose on May 5, 2021. (CBS)

No further details about the shooting were immediately available.

Police did not have any information about motive or the shooter.

MORE NEWS: COVID Reopening: San Francisco Adopts Yellow Tier Guidelines; Bars Resume Indoor Service

Wednesday night’s shooting was the city’s 15th homicide of the year so far.