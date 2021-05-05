SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose released sketches Wednesday of a man who assaulted two women in separate incidents in the same residential neighborhood.

Both assaults happened on April 28 at about 7:50 p.m. in the area of Meridian Ave. and Fruitdale Ave. in the city’s Willow Glen neighborhood.

San Jose police said the first victim was jogging when she was approached by a man who initially engaged her in conversation, but then he suddenly attacked her without warning.

The victim was able to escape and the man fled on his bicycle. After traveling a short distance, he encountered another woman and again began talking to her before violently attacking her, police said.

Both women sustained serious injuries in the attacks. The man fled the area on his bicycle and was last seen heading southbound on Meridian Avenue from Fruitdale Avenue.

He was described as a dark-complected Hispanic male in his late twenties or early thirties, about 5’-5” to 5’-8” tall with a medium build, dark hair, and dark eyes. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and an orange vest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lemus #3787 or Detective Bielecki #3579 of the San Jose Police Department Assaults Unit at (408) 277-4161. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).

Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.