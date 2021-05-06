SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The office of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin on Thursday announced charges against the suspect in the Market Street stabbing of two older Asian women and noted Boudin would personally represent the prosecution at the arraignment.

Boudin’s office said suspect Patrick Thompson — a 54-year-old San Francisco resident — would be charged with two counts of premeditated attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of elder abuse with enhancements for great bodily injury, great bodily injury on elders and personal use of a deadly weapon.

The charges carry a potential life sentence. Thompson is scheduled for arraignment on Friday, May 7, at 1:30 p.m. Boudin will personally represent the prosecution at the arraignment and plans to seek Thompson’s detention.

According to the SF DA’s office, on Thursday Boudin personally visited both victims and their families at the hospital.

“The strength and courage of these women is inspiring,” said Boudin in the press release. “Their pain was tangible and will serve as a constant reminder of the importance of our work to make San Francisco safer for all. I am grateful to the medical team at San Francisco General Hospital, who helped to make sure the victims are still with us today.”

The DA’s office also provided some grim details about the brutal attack on the two women. According to the release, the knife punctured one victim’s lungs, requiring extensive surgery. A knife had to be removed from another victim at the hospital.

The office noted that the District Attorney was still investigating whether there are other charges or allegations that can be brought in this case, and were working with the police department to determine if there is evidence to support hate crime allegations.

KPIX 5 learned from a police source on Wednesday that Thompson has a long and troubled criminal history, with more than two dozen arrests in the last 20 years. He was placed under a psychiatric hold at least once and, in 2019, was arrested for battery.

KPIX 5 also learned that in 2017, Thompson was arrested for stabbing a person at this homeless shelter on 5th and Bryant Streets with a pair of scissors. Police say it was another unprovoked attack.

The DA’s office said Thompson’s last arrest was in April of 2020, when a judge issued an arrest warrant for missing court. When he was arrested on that warrant, he was in possession of a drug pipe.

The DA’s office also noted that during proceedings for charges he faced in 2017, a judge found Thompson incompetent to stand trial and he was sent to Napa State Hospital. When he returned the following year, his defense counsel requested he be sent to Mental Health Diversion, a program available pursuant to California state law.

The program gives judges discretion to divert a case in favor of intensive, court-monitored treatment and services based on specific criteria regarding a defendant’s mental health status and its relationship to the charges. Thompson was released from custody in October 2018 to participate in Mental Health Diversion.

After almost two years of complying with the program, Thompson’s defense counsel moved to terminate him from the program, which a judge granted. During that time, Thompson was not charged with any new offenses and was only arrested on warrants for missing court dates and once for possessing a drug pipe.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact the police or the District Attorney’s Office.