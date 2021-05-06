SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two North Bay communities reported a bear strolling around in residential neighborhoods in social media posts on the same day.
The Cotati Police Department posted a video on its Facebook page on Monday about a bear captured on a home's security camera. The bear was seen walking nonchalantly across the driveway at a home in the area of W. Cotati Ave. at around 12:30 a.m.
Also on May 3, Sebastopol Police Services said in a Facebook post that a bear was spotted in the area of Pleasant Hill Rd., Lynch Rd. and Robinson Rd., about 18 miles away from the W. Cotati Ave. location. Police said the image of a bear was from a resident trail camera near Hessel Rd., about halfway between the two locations.
Both police departments urged people to “show some forbearance and give him a wide berth” as well as to not “attempt to get a selfie for tik tok!”
