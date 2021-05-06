OAKLEY (CBS SF) — Five drydocked boats burned in a fire early Thursday morning in unincorporated Contra Costa County near Oakley, officials with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.
The fire was reported at about 5:30 a.m. on Bethel Island Road at Dutch Slough Drive, just across from Bethel Island.
Four boats were destroyed and the fifth boat sustained moderate damage, according to fire officials.
In all, the fire caused $150,000 in property damage, fire officials said. No one was injured and the cause is under investigation.

#Bethel IC final, 5 boats at a marine shop on the 6000 block of Bethel Island Rd. Fire is under investigation and believed to be suspicious with potentially arson. pic.twitter.com/QLb7AbVBNP
— ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) May 6, 2021
