OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — The Oakland International Airport saw its foot traffic rebound from COVID-19 pandemic lows at a record pace between February and March, likely due to an increase in vaccinations, airport officials said Thursday.
Up nearly 60%, 182,000 more people traveled through the airport in March than in February, outpacing other airports in the region. Air cargo traffic was also up sharply.READ MORE: Vaccine VIP: 106-Year-Old Cheered As He Gets 2nd Dose Of COVID Vaccine In San Jose
“As more people are fully vaccinated, we see traffic building toward pre-pandemic levels” said Bryant Francis, Port of Oakland director of aviation.READ MORE: COVID: San Joaquin County Mired In Red Tier; Hospitalizations Up As Vaccinations Slow
On a 12-month rolling basis, foot traffic is off about 72% this year. About 3.5 million people traveled through the airport, compared with about 12.7 million in the same period a year ago.
Air cargo was up 22.6% in March compared to February. Airport crews moved 116 million pounds of cargo in the final month of the first quarter.MORE NEWS: COVID Reopening: San Francisco Adopts Yellow Tier Guidelines; Bars Resume Indoor Service
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.