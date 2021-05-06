WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Walnut Creek have knocked down a two-alarm fire at a senior facility in the Castle Hill neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Walnut Creek Police Department sent out an alert shortly after 4 p.m. warning of a large structure fire burning in the area of Castle Hill Road not far from the freeway, the Rudgear Road/South Main Street 680 exit and Creekside Drive.

Fire and police units responded to the large structure fire near the I-680 freeway, authorities said.

A neighbor who lives nearby described what she heard and saw.

“There were two giant explosions, carried on with two small explosions. So when I looked out my French doors, you could see everything go up in smoke,” the neighbor said. “It was all black. Everything was pitch black. And then, all of a sudden, a giant fire coming out after that. And I ran down the hill because it is a care facility with seven patients living there.”

Other residents in the area also reported hearing and feeling the explosions on social media. The concussion from the larger explosions was enough to shake homes a half a mile away from the fire.

The Contra Costa Fire Department Twitter account posted a photo with details about the fire.

Con Fire on scene a 2nd alarm fire at a senior care facility in the 1500 block of Castle Hill, WC. All residents accounted for and being transported to a safe location. Fire across highway caused by windblown embers extinguished. Fire under investigation. #castleic pic.twitter.com/NdpZkWFTw7

— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 6, 2021

Contra Costa Fire confirmed that the two-alarm fire was burning at a senior care facility in the 1500 block of Castle Hill. All residents were accounted for and being transported to a safe location.

Residents were asked to avoid the area.

A separate fire across the freeway in the balcony of an apartment on Creekside Drive caused by windblown embers was also extinguished, fire officials said.

The cause of the initial fire is under investigation.

Smoke from the fire was significant enough to cause traffic delays near the Highway 24/I-680 interchange. Drivers are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes.