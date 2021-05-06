SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) — Officers arrested a local teenager recently in connection with the slaying of an unsheltered Santa Cruz man in January, police said Wednesday.
Daniel Hartley, 37, was pronounced dead at about 6 a.m. Jan. 17 in the 700 block of Emeline Avenue. Hartley had moved to Santa Cruz in 2019 from Pennsylvania.
The suspect in Hartley's death is 16 years old and was arrested April 15, according to police. He was extradited to Santa Cruz County from Livingston, Texas, and was a Santa Cruz County resident when the killing took place, police said.
When officers found Hartley Jan. 17, he had suffered blunt force trauma to his head.
Anyone with information about the slaying is asked to call Detective Connor Bridges at (831) 420-5830 or leave information anonymously on the tip line at (831) 420-5995.
