TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS SF) — Authorities in Tuolumne County on Thursday confirmed the Wednesday arrest of a Jamestown man and registered sex offender on multiple sex-related crimes against a child.
According to a social media post, on Wednesday morning, the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office received a report of possible sexual abuse of a minor by 57-year-old Jamestown resident Isidro Jimenez, a current sex registrant.
The sheriff's office said a deputy responded and conducted an initial investigation into the allegations. After enough information was gathered, the sheriff's investigations division took over the case.
Detectives were able to gather enough evidence to indicate that Jimenez had committed various sexual crimes against a child known to him. The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said Jimenez was subsequently arrested for suspicion of several sex-related crimes against a child.
Authorities said that due to the sensitive nature of the case and its ongoing investigation, they would release no further details.