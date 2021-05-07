WALNUT CREEK (BCN) — The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Friday announced no charges will be filed against any officer involved in the 2019 fatal shooting of Miles Hall, a 23-year-old man who was in a mental health crisis near his home.
The District Attorney’s Office concluded there was insufficient evidence to charge Officers KC Hsiao and Melissa Murphy for the shooting of Hall on June 2, 2019, after responding to a call from Hall’s mother for help in handling a mental health-related episode.READ MORE: California Population Drops By 182,000 In First Ever Yearly Decline
The shooting prompted Walnut Creek to pay a $4 million settlement to the Hall family and establish a series of listening sessions to discuss policing and public safety, Walnut Creek’s racial climate, and mental health issues.READ MORE: FIRE DANGER: First Red Flag Warning of Season Issued for North and East Bay Hills This Weekend
Hall’s shooting and the pace of the subsequent investigation led to public outcry and frustration over the lengthy process of local police reforms.MORE NEWS: Oakland Man Arrested In Series Of Catalytic Converter Thefts In Santa Cruz County
The Hall family and civil rights attorney John Burris were holding a news conference later Friday to respond to the decision not to charge the officers.