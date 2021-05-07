SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — An on-duty San Jose police officer was injured Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle.
The officer was struck outside of his marked patrol vehicle, according to the San Jose Police Department.
The incident occurred around 12:39 a.m. near the intersection of Suncrest Avenue and Perie Lane in the city’s eastern foothills.
Police said the officer suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Police said a witness at the scene told police he saw a vehicle speeding up a hill before losing control
A suspect is in custody. It was not immediately known what charges the driver is facing.
