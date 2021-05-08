BENICIA (CBS SF) — Local firefighters and Cal Fire crews quickly responded to a wildfire that erupted near 680 and Lopes Road in Solano County Saturday morning.
The area was under a Red Flag Warning Saturday with strong offshore winds, low humidity levels and plenty of tender-dry brush from extreme drought conditions to fuel rapid growth of the blaze.
Smoke may begin to move towards the Benicia Bridge area from a fire in southern Solano Co, due to the building Northerly winds.https://t.co/WbeCa8wsoC#Cawx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/gAcOo3AgyB
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 8, 2021
The fire was first reported around 10:20 a.m. and had burned about 25 acres by 11:20 a.m. The massive smoke plume was visible for several miles. No structures were reportedly being threatened by the blaze.
Air tankers were aiding ground crews in an attempt to halt the fire’s advance. The fire was clearly visible to drivers traveling on 680 between Benicia and Cordella.
Developing story