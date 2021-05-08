SAN FRANCICSO (CBS SF) — New surveillance video obtained by KPIX 5 shows a suspect hitting a man from behind on a San Francisco sidewalk on April 29 around 1 p.m. The victim, a 61-year-old Asian man and Pleasanton resident, says he was on his way to work when he was attacked.

The assault took place on O’Farrell Street near Taylor Street.

The victim, who wants to remain anonymous, told KPIX 5’s Betty Yu he hit his head on the street pole, and fell to the ground. He said no one in the area helped him, but he eventually was able to call 911. He suffered injuries to his face and head and complained of pain in this rib cage area, according to police.

He’s still emotionally shaken up by the random assault.

After the assault, the suspect is seen on video casually walking across the street. Using the surveillance video and images, San Francisco police officers from the Tenderloin station recognized the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Sidney Hammond.

Investigators say the next day, April 30, Hammond was caught on video in another unprovoked attack. He is seen punching an Asian father who had been walking with his 1-year-old in a stroller outside a Mission Bay grocery story on 4th and Channel Streets.

Hammond was immediately arrested that day at the scene by officers who had been patrolling the area.

At the time, Hammond was out of custody from a March 28, 2021 incident at the same grocery store in which he reportedly threatened and assaulted a store employee during the commission of a theft, according to police.

SFPD officers arrested Hammond, who was still in custody at the San Francisco County Jail, for the April 29th assault. He was booked on the charge of aggravated assault with force.