SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One man has dead of his wounds and two others suffered non-life threatening injuries in a late night shooting in San Jose, authorities said.
San Jose police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Nordale Ave.
Arriving officers discovered three male shooting victims. All three were taken to the hospital where one succumbed to his wounds.
No other information was immediately available on Sunday morning.
The victim’s name was being withheld pending next of kin. The homicide was San Jose’s 16th of the year.