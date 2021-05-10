SAN LUIS OBISPO (AP) — Two police officers in San Luis Obispo were shot Monday while serving a search warrant and the suspect died, authorities said.
Shots were fired shortly before 5:30 p.m. as officers served the warrant at an apartment in the Central Coast city.
"The suspect is deceased and there is no threat to public safety at this time," a Police Department tweet said.
The department didn't immediately provide any other details about the shooting or the officers' conditions.
