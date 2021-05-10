LIVERMORE (BCN) — Two suspects were arrested over the weekend in connection with the shooting death of a 24-year-old man at a Motel 6 in Livermore, police said Monday.
The shooting, which police suspect was gang-related, was reported shortly before midnight Friday outside a room at the motel in the 4600 block of Lassen Road.
Officers found the man, a Livermore resident whose name was not released, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries, police Sgt. Steve Goard said.
Two suspects, 27-year-old Phe Phan and 29-year-old Ronnie Ray Martinez Jr., both from Livermore, were located by detectives in Tracy and arrested Saturday about 5:45 p.m. They were booked into Santa Rita Jail.
Police did not release a motive for the shooting, but said the suspects knew the victim and that it may have been gang-related.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Livermore police tip line at (925) 371-4790. Tips may be anonymous.
