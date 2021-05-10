OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — A 41-year-old man was killed after a car went off the road and onto a sidewalk Sunday evening in Oakland’s Glenview neighborhood, police said.
The man was standing on the sidewalk in the 3800 block of Park Boulevard about 5:15 p.m. when a Lexus GS headed northbound went off the roadway.READ MORE: Newsom Unveils State's COVID Recovery Plan Fueled By Unprecedented $75.7B Budget Surplus
The Lexus hit the man and two parked cars. The man, whose name was not released pending notification of next of kin, was taken to nearby Highland Hospital where he died.READ MORE: Bonta Among 44 Attorneys General Telling Facebook To Drop Instagram For Kids Proposal
The driver fled on foot, police said, and no description was available.MORE NEWS: Pedestrian Killed In Hit-and-Run Collision On El Camino Real in Redwood City
This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.