SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A car went over an embankment Monday morning, wedging itself between a hillside and a building near Highway 101 in San Francisco.
Emergency crews responded to the accident at around 6:30 a.m. on northbound 101 near Interstate Highway 280.
The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, San Francisco fire officials said on social media.
Information about what led to the crash was not immediately available. This story will be updated.
