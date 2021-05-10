COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A car went over an embankment Monday morning, wedging itself between a hillside and a building near Highway 101 in San Francisco.

Emergency crews responded to the accident at around 6:30 a.m. on northbound 101 near Interstate Highway 280.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, San Francisco fire officials said on social media.

Information about what led to the crash was not immediately available. This story will be updated.

