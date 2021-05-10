SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday expanded a drought emergency declaration to almost a third of California as the continues to anticipate a megadrought situation.
The declaration now covers 41 of 58 counties, covering 30% of California's nearly 40 million people.
It comes as Newsom prepares to propose more spending on both short- and long-term responses to dry conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows most of the state and a huge swath of the American West is in extensive drought.
The governor last month had declared an emergency in just two counties north of San Francisco — Mendocino and Sonoma.
The expanded declaration includes the counties in the Klamath River, Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and Tulare Lake watersheds across much of the northern and central parts of the state.
