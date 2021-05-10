SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are looking for a suspect in a shooting that left one man dead near Fern and Polk streets early Saturday morning.
At about 1:40 a.m. Saturday, officers from the San Francisco Police Department's Northern Station were called out to investigate reports of a shooting in the city's Polk Gulch neighborhood, according to police officials.
They found the 25-year-old victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The suspect fled before officers arrived, police said. Authorities did not provide a suspect description.
Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
