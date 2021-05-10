COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Jose are at the scene of a house fire burning at a single-family residence on Mendota Way Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The San Jose Fire Department Twitter account posted that firefighters had received the call regarding the fire on the 2100 block of Mendota Way at about 1:16 p.m. The fire started in the kitchen of the residence, firefighters said.

Fire crews were checking for extension of the fire beyond the kitchen. The residence was evacuated and one resident at the home was being checked by medics at the scene.