SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS / AP) — A least one boat ramp at Lake Tahoe won’t be opening to motorized vessels this summer due to low water levels caused by an unusually dry winter.

The city of South Lake Tahoe, California announced on Friday the city’s boat ramp at El Dorado Beach will remain closed to motorized boaters for the 2021 season.

“At this time, the water is too low to safely launch a motorized boat at this location,” town officials said in a statement.

Non-motorized boats can access the lake at that ramp as long as they are “cleaned, drained and dry.”

According to Tahoe Boat Inspections, open public launch ramps include Sand Harbor in Incline Village, Nevada and Cave Rock in Glenbrook, Nevada and Lake Forest in Tahoe City, California. The boat ramp at Tahoe Vista Recreation Area at Kings Beach, California is set to open on May 21.

Water level in the lake fluctuates from year-to-year depending on winter snowfall and snowpack. This winter, the Tahoe basin received about half of normal levels.

