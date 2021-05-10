SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A series of vegetation fires were burning close to homes in an area of Interstate Highway 680 in San Jose Monday afternoon.

The San Jose Fire Department said the fire burned near Berryessa Road and I-680, impacting traffic in the area.

The fire burned along the shoulder of the freeway off-ramp with flames reaching right up to the edge of the freeway sound wall next to a number of homes

The fire also blackened the highway cloverleaf. There was no immediate word on how it started.

Firefighters have contained a vegetation fire in area of Berryessa Rd and highway 680. Fire not yet under control. Extensive overhaul anticipated. Cause of fire not yet determined. Be advised traffic is impacted in the area. TOC 3:40pm. pic.twitter.com/sq2bOKigKt — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) May 10, 2021

The CA Fire Scanner Twitter account described “several” fires in the vicinity as gusty winds blew embers over a wide area.

#SanJose (Santa Clara Co) – E34 @ several fires burning along N/B I-680 near Berryessa Rd. Now have about 5 additional engines responding, CHP requested for traffic control. #680Fire pic.twitter.com/baLfegRtD6 — CA Fire Scanner (@CAFireScanner) May 10, 2021

Around the same time, firefighters were called to a fire burning near Autumn Parkway and W. Julian St. where fire officials believe some trash and debris caught fire.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.