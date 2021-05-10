OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A suspect pursuit that began early Sunday morning in Vallejo ended after a high-speed chase through downtown Berkeley into the neighborhood near Oakland’s Mills College.
According the California Highway Patrol, the pursuit began when two suspects attempted to evade arrest by Vallejo police officers after midnight.
The high-speed pursuit continued on westbound 80 into Berkeley, where CHP officers and a helicopter overhead took over the chase.
The driver raced down Shattuck through downtown Berkeley at speeds reaching 100 mph at around 3:46 a.m. and into Oakland.
The driver continued his attempts to elude arrest, finally abandoning the vehicle at Birdsell and Fleming Ave. near Oakland’s Mills College.
Both suspects in the vehicle fled into the neighborhood, but the CHP helicopter’s night vision technology allowed officers to track down the fleeing driver and take them into custody at gun point.
Vallejo police have not released details on how the chase began, but the CHP said Vallejo detectives will be handling the investigation.