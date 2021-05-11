BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A serious collision involving two vehicles on Marin Avenue in Berkeley Tuesday afternoon has left two people dead, police said.

The crash was reported at about 1:40 p.m. near San Benito Road.

According to Berkeley police, a passenger in one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of that vehicle was transported to Highland hospital in critical condition. The driver later died.

Police said the second vehicle involved was occupied with a mother and daughter. The mother was transported to Highland Hospital as well, but her condition is unknown.

The victim’s daughter accompanied her, but it was unclear if she required any treatment.

Police remained at the scene of the collision as the investigation continues as authorities try to determine the cause.

Marin Avenue is closed from Grizzly Peak Boulevard to the Circle, according to police.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.