BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A serious collision involving two vehicles on Marin Avenue in Berkeley Tuesday afternoon has left two people dead, police said.
The crash was reported at about 1:40 p.m. near San Benito Road.READ MORE: COVID: Contra Costa Expects To Stay In Orange Tier Until Mid-June; Hospitalizations Up Among Unvaccinated
According to Berkeley police, a passenger in one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of that vehicle was transported to Highland hospital in critical condition. The driver later died.
Police said the second vehicle involved was occupied with a mother and daughter. The mother was transported to Highland Hospital as well, but her condition is unknown.READ MORE: Stockton Police Officer, Suspect Killed In Shooting
The victim’s daughter accompanied her, but it was unclear if she required any treatment.
Police remained at the scene of the collision as the investigation continues as authorities try to determine the cause.
Marin Avenue is closed from Grizzly Peak Boulevard to the Circle, according to police.MORE NEWS: San Ramon Police Officer Injured During Traffic Stop, Man Arrested Following Chase
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.