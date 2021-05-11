SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is looking for a man who appears to have been riding alone in the backseat of his Tesla while the car drove itself around automatically on Bay Area roads.
On Saturday, the CHP posted two photos on its Facebook page that show the unidentified man in the back seat of the car and what looks like an empty driver’s seat.READ MORE: San Leandro Police Investigating Weekend Attack On Elderly Asian American Man
“The CHP received a report of the incident as third-hand information, and it is under investigation,” CHP officials wrote in a post that accompanied the photos.READ MORE: VIDEO: Asian Couple Robbed, Dragged By Car in Oakland
The CHP urged anyone who sees such incidents to immediately call 911.
