LIVERMORE (CBS SF) – Officials with the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District announced Tuesday that the East Bay district plans to offer students full in-person learning along with a virtual option in the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

“We are excited to be able to offer choice for our families,” Superintendent Kelly Bowers said in a district statement.

Students in kindergarten through 8th grade will be allowed to enroll in a virtual learning academy offered through Vineyard Alternative School, the district said. Meanwhile, high school students can participate a virtual learning program through their high school.

The district said virtual learning will be taught by fully credential teachers and follow grade level and subject area curriculum taught in all district schools. According to a Q&A provided by the district, virtual learning students would be allowed to participate in sports and extracurricular activities.

“The virtual programs will provide a robust option for students who prefer to learn online with their teacher and classmates, rather than participating in person,” Bowers said.

Alongside virtual learning, Livermore announced a full reopening of in-person learning when the next school year begins in August. In-person learning will take place five days a week, following pre-pandemic schedules.

The district resumed in-person learning back in March under a hybrid schedule where elementary students attended classes four days a week, while older students attended two days a week.

District officials said registration for virtual learning programs is currently open, with a deadline set for Monday.