ANTIOCH (BCN) — BART was recovering from major delays on its Antioch line Tuesday morning because of a disabled train between the Antioch and Pittsburg Center stations.
The agency issued an advisory at 9:35 a.m. about the delay, and did not specify what caused the train to become disabled.
Delays were being reported for trains in both directions through the area, according to BART.
There is a major delay on the Antioch Line in both directions due to a disabled train between Antioch and Pittsburg Center. There is parallel service provided by Tri-Delta. Bus 380 and 387 will take passengers between Antioch and Pittsburg/ Baypoint station.
BART said Tri-Delta Transit was providing a bus bridge between the Antioch and Pittsburg/Baypoint stations on lines 380 and 387.
At 10:43 a.m., BART reported residual delays of 10 minutes on the line.