COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Antioch, BART, BART Delay, Pittsburg

ANTIOCH (BCN) — BART was recovering from major delays on its Antioch line Tuesday morning because of a disabled train between the Antioch and Pittsburg Center stations.

The agency issued an advisory at 9:35 a.m. about the delay, and did not specify what caused the train to become disabled.

READ MORE: 31 Gang Members Charged In Brutal Santa Clara County Jail Inmate Assault

Delays were being reported for trains in both directions through the area, according to BART.

BART said Tri-Delta Transit was providing a bus bridge between the Antioch and Pittsburg/Baypoint stations on lines 380 and 387.

MORE NEWS: Caught On Camera: Elderly Asian American Man Assaulted, Robbed In San Leandro

At 10:43 a.m., BART reported residual delays of 10 minutes on the line.