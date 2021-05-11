SANTA ROSA (BCN/CBS SF) – A SMART train struck a pedestrian Tuesday evening in Santa Rosa and a bus bridge was put in operation to carry northbound passengers who were on the 5:01 p.m. train, the agency said.
The bus was set to make stops at Santa Rosa Downtown, Santa Rosa North, and the Sonoma County Airport.
The next train at 6:37 was scheduled to terminate at the Cotati station, with a bus assigned to take passengers to all stations to the north.
