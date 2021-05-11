SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa on Tuesday arrested a man from San Francisco suspected of robbing a Valero gas station armed with a BB gun, according to authorities.

On Tuesday morning just after 10 a.m., the Santa Rosa Police Department received a call regarding a robbery that had just occurred. The caller said a male suspect wearing a motorcycle helmet had entered the Valero gas station located at 100 Coddingtown Center armed with a handgun.

The suspect brandished a gun at the clerk and demanded money. After receiving cash from the gas station clerk, the suspect fled the scene in a white Kia SUV.

A short time later, a Santa Rosa police officer spotted a white Kia SUV in the area of a Motel 6. The officer made contact with the vehicle that was occupied by a male suspect. The suspect was not initially compliant with officers, but after a brief exchange was taken into custody by police.

Officers located a BB gun inside the vehicle that was used in the incident, the motorcycle helmet worn during the robbery and the cash that was stolen. The suspect was identified as 47-year-old San Francisco resident Sedredt Dewaynn Parmer. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for robbery and resisting, obstructing and delaying a peace officer.

The investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that would assist with the investigation is encouraged to contact SRPD through the department’s online Tip Line: www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.