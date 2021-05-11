SAN RAMON (CBS SF) – A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly striking a San Ramon police officer with his vehicle during a traffic stop and leading police on a chase Tuesday morning.
Police said an officer conducted the traffic stop near Crow Canyon Road and Shoreline Drive around 8 a.m. when he was struck. The suspect then fled the scene.
While the officer suffered minor injuries, police said he pursued the suspect onto northbound Interstate 680. The suspect’s vehicle began to have engine issues and exited I-680 at Sycamore Valley Road, about a couple miles away, before fleeing on foot.
Police said the suspect then jumped a fence and ran onto the Sycamore Valley Road overpass, prompting a brief closure of I-680 in both directions. Officers deployed a stun gun on the suspect and arrested him west of the freeway under the overpass.
A search of the suspect’s vehicle determined that the car was stolen out of San Francisco.
The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Juan Vargas of Tracy was booked on multiple violations including resisting arrest, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading and hit and run resulting in injury. Vargas is also accused of a probation violation and being a felon in possession of ammunition.
The officer was treated at a local hospital and was expected to be released Tuesday afternoon, police said.
It was not immediately known when Vargas would appear in court.