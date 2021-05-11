STOCKTON (CBS SF) — A Stockton police officer was shot and killed Tuesday after responding to a domestic violence call, with a second officer killing the suspect.

Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones said at 9:45 a.m. a 911 caller reported hearing screaming on the 4400 block of La Cresta Way and saw a woman with a ripped shirt that appeared to have been assaulted.

Officer Jimmy Inn was dispatched to the scene and arrived at a residence shortly after 10 a.m. Moments after arriving, he was shot by the suspect in front of the home, Jones said.

A second officer who had arrived then exchanged gunfire with the suspect before the suspect went inside the home. He came back out with an eight-year-old boy and the suspect began strangling the boy in front of the second officer, Jones said.

A neighbor then tackled the suspect, who was then shot by the second officer, Jones said.

Inn was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries. The unidentified suspect was also taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. It was unclear whether the young boy was injured.

Jones said the incident would be investigated by the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, the California State Department of Justice, the county medical examiner and the Stockton Police Department.

Jones said Inn was hired in December of 2015 and remembered him as positive, optimistic, well-liked around the department, and “the epitome of what a Stockton police officer should be.”

Inn was also a member of the department’s honor guard, performing ceremonial duties for fallen officers from other jurisdictions.

Jones said Inn was responding to a domestic violence situation, trying to protect someone who could not protect themselves.

“He gave the ultimate sacrifice. He came to work every day putting his life on the line for complete strangers he’s never met, coming to work to protect members of our community knowing it’s a dangerous job, and knowing that going to disturbance calls are extremely dangerous,” Jones said. “But we do it because it’s what we do to protect our community and sometimes that sacrifice comes up and unfortunately it did for us today.”

Inn leaves behind his wife Tila – also a Stockton police officer – a 7-month-old son, and 12-year-old stepdaughter, and a 14-year-old stepson, police said.

It was the second police officer killed in the line of duty in California in the past 24 hours. On Monday, San Luis Obispo Police Detective Luca Benedetti was killed in a shootout with a suspect as officers arrived at an apartment to serve a warrant.