SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — The Santa Rosa Fire Department plans to officially declare the start of the area’s wildfire season on May 17 — significantly earlier than previous years.

Severe drought conditions and several Red Flag Warnings in recent days guided the department’s decision. Now the department will reach out to residents about removing fuel for wildfires off their properties and preparing for possible blazes.

“Since 2017, our community has experienced several damaging and even deadly wildfires,” said Santa Rosa Fire Chief Scott Westrope. “We’re now faced with drought conditions and the potential for another long and significant fire season. I ask that the community please take the appropriate measures to protect your home and your property this fire season. Your efforts will not only help prepare and protect you, but they will contribute to the protection of our community as a whole.”

Westrope referred to the 2017 Tubbs fire, the most destructive wildfire in California’s history at the time. According to the city, the fire killed 24 people and destroyed 5,300 homes — and estimated 5% of the housing there.

The massive Glass Fire struck the city in August and September of last year, roaring through 67,484 acres in Sonoma and Napa counties, destroying 642 homes and laying to waste 365 commercial buildings, including nearly two dozen wineries.

This year looks like there could be more wildfires due to the area being extremely dry. In anticipation of a possible blaze, fire officials asked residents, especially those who live within or around the City’s Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) area, to take proactive measures.

