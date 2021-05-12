SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a parolee who beat and robbed an elderly Asian woman near Japantown late Tuesday morning.
San Francisco Police Commander Raj Vaswani posted about the arrest on his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon, commending patrol officers with the department's Northern Station for the Tuesday arrest.
According to Vaswani’s post, a witness called 911 after seeing the suspect attack the victim and take her purse. The suspect was identified as 28-year-old black male parolee Luis Jorrin.
According to the police department’s arrest log, Jorrin approached the victim — a 77-year-old Asian female — from behind and threw her to the ground. Jorrin assaulted the woman and took her purse before police units arrived on scene and arrested Jorrin.
Great arrest by #sfpd @SFPDNorthern patrol officers. A parolee beat an elderly Asian female yesterday & took her purse. Thank you to the witnesses that called 911. Luis Jorrin was arrested for Robbery, elder abuse, parole violation, & committing a crime while out on bail. pic.twitter.com/rVXRF7A23D
According to Vaswani’s Twitter threat, the incident happened at the intersection of Laguna and Ellis streets late Tuesday morning shortly after 11 a.m., not far from Japantown.
Vaswani noted that Jorrin was arrested for robbery, elder abuse, parole violation and committing a crime while out on bail.
No details on Jorrin’s criminal history were immediately available.