WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — The CDC has formally adopted a recommendation from a panel of its independent advisers to use Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents age 12 to 15, clearing the final remaining federal hurdle to making the shots available to all Americans as young as 12.
“CDC now recommends that this vaccine be used among this population, and providers may begin vaccinating them right away,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement, calling the move “another important step to getting out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and closer to normalcy.”
Her announcement came after an hours-long meeting of the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which voted 14-0 in favor of the vaccine for adolescents, with one member abstaining.